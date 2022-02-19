VIDEO Crystal Palace-Chelsea, brivido per Tuchel: la risolve Ziyech nel finale (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) Il Chelsea batte di misura il Crystal Palace nella gara valida per la 26a giornata di Premier League, in gol ZiyechLeggi su mediagol
SkySport : Brentford, standing ovation per Eriksen al Community Stadium ? - sportli26181512 : Crystal Palace-Chelsea: video, gol e highlights: Vittoria per il Chelsea che è riuscito a battere a domicilio il Cr…
Chelsea, che brividi! Poi Ziyech schianta il Crystal Palace all'89': gli highlightsNella gara della 26ª giornata di Premier League, il Chelsea supera il Crystal Palace in trasferta per 1 - 0. Decisivo il gol di Ziyech all'89'. Guarda gli highlights del match
Highlights e gol Crystal Palace - Chelsea 0 - 1, Premier League 2021/2022 (VIDEO)Il video con gli highlights e i gol di Crystal Palace - Chelsea 0 - 1 , match valido per la Premier League 2021/2022. Ziyech regala una vittoria insperata ai ragazzi di Tuchel, che conquistano tre punti ...
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku produced miserable stats in Premier League win at Crystal Palace2022 Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture ...
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - Tuchel reactionSo close' - GB edged out by Sweden in men's curling final. Video'So close' - GB edged out by Sweden in men's curling final Watch highlights lose 5-4 to Sweden after an extra end in the men's curling ...
