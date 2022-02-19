‘Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush’ Review: A Real-Life Injustice Remade as Light Comic Drama (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) Turning a deeply serious, controversial incident in recent German history into a bouncy, beat-the-odds character comedy is a brave move. Thanks in large part to the extrovert likability of German-Turkish star Meltem Kaptan — well-known in Germany as a comedian and TV presenter — Andreas Dresen’s “Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush” just about gets L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Granma_it : Il libro di Rabiye apporta speranza in mezzo alla crudeltà sofferta da Kurnaz. #Cultura - Granma_it : Il filmato /Rabiye Kurnaz contro George W. Bush/, del regista tedesco Andreas Dresen, che attualmente partecipa al… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Rabiye KurnazRecensione: Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush News - Cineuropa
‘Rabiye KurnazSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Rabiye Kurnaz