Celebrity Masterchef | la nuova stagione | nel cast anche Gemma Galgani?

Celebrity Masterchef
Mentre sta andando in onda l’undicesima edizione della versione tradizionale, Masterchef strizza ...

Celebrity Masterchef, la nuova stagione: nel cast anche Gemma Galgani? (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) Mentre sta andando in onda l’undicesima edizione della versione tradizionale, Masterchef strizza l’occhio alla versione vip che manca sul piccolo schermo da ormai quattro anni. Stando a quanto emerso dai rumors, ci sarebbero buone possibilità di vedere Celebrity Masterchef a settembre 2022. Il ritorno dello spin-off del cooking talent dovrebbe vedere anche i tre chef attualmente nel programma. Per i concorrenti, uno dei nomi top è quello di Gemma Galgani. Celebrity Masterchef: in arrivo la terza stagione? Dopo quattro anni di assenza dal piccolo schermo, Celebrity Masterchef potrebbe ritornare su Sky Uno con la terza stagione. L’idea di rispolverare la versione dedicata ai vip sarebbe ...
Roberta Capua: chi è, età, carriera, Miss Italia, chi è la mamma, marito, ex fidanzati, figli, Instagram

Tra l'altro, è la vincitrice della prima edizione del famoso programma Celebrity MasterChef Italia 2017. Recentemente, durante la settimana di Sanremo, l'abbiamo vista alla conduzione del Prima ...

Roberta Capua: chi è, amori e carriera/ Da Giorgio Restelli, Stefano Cassoli a Massimiliano Rosolino

... nasce Leonardo il primo figlio di Roberta Capua , e da qui la sua carriera televisiva diventa di minore rilievo, fino al 2017 in cui partecipa e vince la prima edizione di Celebrity Masterchef, da ...
Production of BBC MasterChef to move to Birmingham in deal with Steven Knight’s new studios

MasterChef has consistently been the BBC’s highest rating cookery format over the past five years and the latest series had its highest rating launch since 2017. Celebrity MasterChef is the BBC’s ...

Marcus Wareing: ‘People ask if I’ve mellowed...but put a chef’s jacket on me and I am totally different’

So imagine my unease at sitting opposite the MasterChef: The Professionals judge and Michelin ... had a satisfying second act with Wareing’s own restaurant success, and then gained him celebrity ...
