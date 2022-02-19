Argaman Alliance: le lavoratrici del sesso per i diritti in Palestina-Israele (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) “La rabbia è comune in Palestina-Israele”, dice la performer, artista, attivista ed ex lavoratrice del sesso Liad Hussein Kantorowicz. “I gruppi emarginati affrontano così tante aggressioni e violenze. E la rabbia è un buon punto di partenza per l’azione politica“. Liad Hussein è anche l’autrice del film Mythical Creatures parte della mostra Decriminalised Futures all’Institute Leggi su periodicodaily
Pole dancing performance opens bold, unprecedented show at London's ICA on the sex workers' rights movementIn 1948 Herbert Read, art grandee and co-founder of London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA), wrote in the catalogue for the institution’s first show that he wished for it to be “an adult ...
