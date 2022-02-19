Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Ultime Blog

Argaman Alliance | le lavoratrici del sesso per i diritti in Palestina-Israele

Argaman Alliance: le lavoratrici del sesso per i diritti in Palestina-Israele (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) “La rabbia è comune in Palestina-Israele”, dice la performer, artista, attivista ed ex lavoratrice del sesso Liad Hussein Kantorowicz. “I gruppi emarginati affrontano così tante aggressioni e violenze. E la rabbia è un buon punto di partenza per l’azione politica“. Liad Hussein è anche l’autrice del film Mythical Creatures parte della mostra Decriminalised Futures all’Institute
Pole dancing performance opens bold, unprecedented show at London's ICA on the sex workers' rights movement

In 1948 Herbert Read, art grandee and co-founder of London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA), wrote in the catalogue for the institution’s first show that he wished for it to be “an adult ...
