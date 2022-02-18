RISULTATI | NJPW STRONG Rivals 17 02 2022 Ex-WWE al debutto

(Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) I <>RISULTATI STRONG> dello Show andato in scena Giovedì a Los Angeles, California: <>NJPW STRONG>Giovedì 17 Febbraio – Los Angeles, California (USA) – Hikuleo batte Kevin Knight – Christopher Daniels batte Karl Fredericks Ten Men Tag Team Elimination Match – Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) battono Adrian Quest, Clark Connors, Fred Rosser, Taylor Rust & The DKC – TJP batte Brogan Finlay Six Man Tag Team Match – Fred Yehi, Keita Murray & The DKC battono Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown, BATEMAN & Misterioso) – Kevin Blackwood batte Ariya Daivari – Daniel Garcia batte Yuya Uemura – Black Tiger batte Rocky Romero Tag Team Match – Bad Dude Tito & JONAH ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI NJPW

The Shield Of Wrestling

...WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022 In Ringside Episodio 4 commenteremo insieme i... Parleremo anche di IMPACT con l'arrivo di un importante contingente, di GCW e del ritorno ......punto della carriera hanno voluto sperimentare anche le arti marziali miste con ottimi. ... È un suo incontro con Chris Jericho per la(federazione giapponese, ndr) che convince Tony Khan ...Gran Metalik, tornato con il vecchio nome di Mascara Dorata, è recentemente tornato a lottare in Game Changer Wrestling in quel Fight Club 2 ...Nella notte si è tenuto Rampage (CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE I RISULTATI), dopo lo show la AEW ha annunciato due match per il prossimo episodio dello show del venerdì notte. Ci sarà il debutto della stella ...