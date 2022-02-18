RISULTATI: NJPW STRONG Rivals 17.02.2022 (Ex-WWE al debutto) (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) I <STRONG>RISULTATISTRONG> dello Show andato in scena Giovedì a Los Angeles, California: <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> STRONG RivalsGiovedì 17 Febbraio – Los Angeles, California (USA) – Hikuleo batte Kevin Knight – Christopher Daniels batte Karl Fredericks Ten Men Tag Team Elimination Match – Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) battono Adrian Quest, Clark Connors, Fred Rosser, Taylor Rust & The DKC – TJP batte Brogan Finlay Six Man Tag Team Match – Fred Yehi, Keita Murray & The DKC battono Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown, BATEMAN & Misterioso) – Kevin Blackwood batte Ariya Daivari – Daniel Garcia batte Yuya Uemura – Black Tiger batte Rocky Romero Tag Team Match – Bad Dude Tito & JONAH ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI NJPW
Ringside Episodio 4: WWE Royal Rumble 2022, la road to WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022...WrestleMania e quella a AEW Revolution 2022 In Ringside Episodio 4 commenteremo insieme i risultati ... Parleremo anche di IMPACT con l'arrivo di un importante contingente NJPW, di GCW e del ritorno ...
La rivoluzione di Shadid Khan: la sua AEW sta cambiando il mondo del wrestling...punto della carriera hanno voluto sperimentare anche le arti marziali miste con ottimi risultati. ... È un suo incontro con Chris Jericho per la NJPW (federazione giapponese, ndr) che convince Tony Khan ...
Gran Metalik tornerà in NJPW a Strong Style Evolved The Shield Of Wrestling
Gran Metalik tornerà in NJPW a Strong Style EvolvedGran Metalik, tornato con il vecchio nome di Mascara Dorata, è recentemente tornato a lottare in Game Changer Wrestling in quel Fight Club 2 ...
AEW: Annunciato il debutto di Jay White e non solo per Rampage (18 febbraio)Nella notte si è tenuto Rampage (CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE I RISULTATI), dopo lo show la AEW ha annunciato due match per il prossimo episodio dello show del venerdì notte. Ci sarà il debutto della stella ...
RISULTATI NJPWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW