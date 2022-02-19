Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Ultime Blog

Ok a Transplant 3, il medical drama canadese convince ancora e strappa un altro rinnovo (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) Transplant 3 ci sarà: la serie medical girata a Montreal conquista il rinnovo per una terza stagione, a poche settimane dall’uscita della seconda negli Stati Uniti. In Italia Transplant è stata trasmessa nel 2021 da Sky Serie ed è disponibile in streaming su Now. Il rinnovo di Transplant 3 è arrivato mentre la seconda stagione del dramma medico è in onda su CTV in Canada ed è attesa negli Stati Uniti sulla NBC il 6 marzo. Creata da Joseph Kay, nell’autunno 2020 Transplant si è imposta come una delle rivelazioni dell’anno, attestandosi come il secondo nuovo format drammatico più visto nel quarto trimestre dell’anno. La conferma di Transplant 3 è arrivata da Justin Stockman, vicepresidente dello sviluppo dei contenuti e della programmazione di ...
