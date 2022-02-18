Keymed Bio Joins Hang Seng Family of Indexes (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
According to the quarterly review results of Hang Seng Family of Indexes, Keymed Biosciences Inc. (2162. HK) was included a constituent stock of: The relevant cHanges will be made on March 7, 2022, to take effect. The inclusion of the Hang Seng Composite Index also indicates that the Company's stocks are eligible for trading via the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is a channel for stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and the investors in the capital market of Mainland China. Keymed Bio has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock ExcHange since July 2021 and was included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
