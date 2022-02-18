Keymed Bio Joins Hang Seng Family of Indexes

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/According to the quarterly review results ofofBiosciences Inc. (2162. HK) was included a constituent stock of: The relevant ces will be made on March 7, 2022, to take effect. The inclusion of theComposite Index also indicates that the Company's stocks are eligible for trading via the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is a channel for stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and the investors in the capital market of Mainland China.Bio has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exce since July 2021 and was included in theHong Kong-Listed Biotech Index in ...