Beachy blonde | il colore di capelli di Sarah Jessica Parker che mimetizza i bianchi perfetto per le over 50

Beachy blonde
Abbiamo ammirato di nuovo la chioma iper luminosa di Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That e lo dobbiamo ...

Beachy blonde, il colore di capelli di Sarah Jessica Parker che mimetizza i bianchi (perfetto per le over 50) (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) Abbiamo ammirato di nuovo la chioma iper luminosa di Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That e lo dobbiamo ammettere: i suoi capelli non sono mai stati così belli. Ecco tutti i segreti sulla nuance per la testa più ammirata svelati dalla colorista dell'attrice americana
