Atlas Renewable Energy Secures Financing with BNB for the Construction of Lar do Sol - Casablanca II Solar Plant in Brazil

The loan for the Construction of the self-production photovoltaic Plant was secured through Brazil's ...

Atlas Renewable Energy Secures Financing with BNB for the Construction of Lar do Sol - Casablanca II Solar Plant in Brazil (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) The loan for the Construction of the self-production photovoltaic Plant was secured through Brazil's Northeastern Bank's Northeastern Constitutional Financing Fund Sao Paulo, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Atlas Renewable Energy, a global Renewable Energy generator, has secured a R$407 Million (approximately US$76 Million) loan from Brazil's Northeastern Bank's Northeastern Constitutional Financing Fund for the Construction of the Lar do Sol – Casablanca II Solar Plant, which will be located in Pirapora, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The self-production Plant will help power Unipar to produce chlorine ...
