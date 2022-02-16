WWE: MSK in cerca della conferma al Dusty Road Tag Team Classic, Creed Brothers avversari tosti (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Il Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic maschile è giunto all’ultimo atto stanotte, durante lo speciale Vengeance Day è andata in scena la finale tra MSK, vincitori lo scorso anno, e Creed Brothers, un tag Team in ascesa con alle spalle un’ottima stable come la Diamond Mine. Oltre al bel trofeo, per il Team vincente anche l’opportunità di andare a sfidare i campioni di NXT, Marcel Barthel e Fabian Aichner. Un grande trionfo Poco meno di 10 minuti per quest’attesa finale, un match molto intenso con pochissime pause, caratteristiche diverse per i due Team con gli MSK molto più vocati verso l’atletismo e le mosse acrobatiche, rispetto a Julius e Brutus Creed che fanno della potenza il loro marchio di fabbrica, ma ...Leggi su zonawrestling
La card di Vengeance Day, puntata speciale di WWE NXT 2.0... evento che prende ispirazione da uno storico PPV della WWE. Tra match titolati e chiusure di ... Dusty Classic Finals : MSK vs The Creed Brothers Dopo aver vinto il torneo dello scorso anno, Wes Carter ...
I risultati di WWE New Year's Evil, la prima puntata del 2022 di NXTI risultati di WWE New Year's Evil Unification Title Match : Carmelo Hayes batte Roderick Strong ... Riddle & MSK battono IMPERIUM Il ritorno di Riddle all'interno dello show giallo si è rivelato un ...
WWE: Risultati NXT Vengeance Day 2022I fratelli Creed battono gli MSK nella finale del Dusty Classic e alzano il trofeo al cielo. -GUNTHER parla dell’IMPERIUM e di come d’ora in poi la dominazione sarà sempre più netta. Solo Sikoa ...
The Creed Brothers Win The 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament
