World' s First NFT Cloning System Launches on CloneMyNFT com

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/New website offers NFT owners the ability to keep the NFT artwork in their wallet even after they sell the asset. A London-based software company has just launched.com which offers NFT owners the ability to "keep their NFT artwork forever" even after they have sold it. It claims to be the'sNFT backup service which allows you to keep a copy of your NFT in your wallet even after selling the original. Theworks by creating an exact digital copy of the artwork but with another unique contract on the block chain, effectively making it an almost exact clone of the original NFT. The digital art copy will lack the provenance of the original NFT but will look identical in appearance, and could even be sold as a copy. The.com ...