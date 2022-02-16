STATEMENT BY DIEM CEO STUART LEVEY ON THE SALE OF THE DIEM GROUP' S ASSETS TO SILVERGATE

LG - NUOVA GAMMA DICUFFIE WIRELESS, SPEAKER E SOUNDBARLegends of Runeterra: Un Viaggio InaspettatoCall of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Ultime Blog

- WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIEM Association today announced the SALE of its ...

The DIEM Association today announced the SALE of its intellectual property and other ASSETS related to the running of the DIEM Payment Network to SILVERGATE Capital Corporation ("SILVERGATE") (NYSE: SI). DIEM Networks US ("DIEM") CEO STUART LEVEY issued the following STATEMENT accompanying the announcement:  "From the outset, the DIEM project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to design a better and more inclusive payment system. The members of the DIEM Association and our outstanding team ...
