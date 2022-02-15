‘Sweetest!’ Khloe Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Sent Her V-Day Flowers

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022)andShutterstock (2)He knows the way to a’s heart! Khloéreceived Valentine’s Dayfrom several family members, including Kim’s boyfriend,! Handbags! See the-Jenners’ Lavish Valentine’s Gifts Read article “The sweetest! Thank you,” the 37-year-old Good American designer wrote alongside a pic of pinkon Monday, February 14, via Instagram Stories. She added three pink heart emojis. Courtesy of/InstagramIn addition to sharing snaps of arrangements from niece Penelope Disick ...