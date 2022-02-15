China Internet Development Foundation releases ' Internet in China' Public Service Advertising Series

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/In, the online ride-hailingis available in more than 400 cities, with an annual ridership of more than 4.31 billion trips. Every day, we start off a new journey with new relationships and new life. Each time we start off, it is the beginning of a new story. Nowadays, hailed cars are like our friends accompanying us to embark on a new journey toward a more beautiful future. This video, on behalf of the Chinese online ride-hailingindustry, is dedicated to every start-off. Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfXdoEmyRDoLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747128/Logo.jpg Contact:Jiang ...