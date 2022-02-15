Billups Buys SaaS Platform Ads on Top to Accelerate Technology Ambitions in Out-of-Home (OOH) Marketplace (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) - PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home Technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Ads on Top, the only API-first ad server and supply-side Platform (SSP) built specifically to handle loops and programmatic digital out-of-Home (DOOH). Ads on Top's flagship product, Switchboard, is a premier DOOH ad server, SSP and campaign management Platform. Switchboard works with nearly any media player and content management system (CMS) and can be embedded into existing operations through robust APIs. Founded in 2016, Ads on Top originally serviced car top advertising in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. This work culminated in the creation of the ultimate DOOH management ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Billups, the largest privately held out-of-Home Technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Ads on Top, the only API-first ad server and supply-side Platform (SSP) built specifically to handle loops and programmatic digital out-of-Home (DOOH). Ads on Top's flagship product, Switchboard, is a premier DOOH ad server, SSP and campaign management Platform. Switchboard works with nearly any media player and content management system (CMS) and can be embedded into existing operations through robust APIs. Founded in 2016, Ads on Top originally serviced car top advertising in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. This work culminated in the creation of the ultimate DOOH management ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Billups Buys
Akash Negi climbs Mount Everest and unveils the newly-launched JK Tech logo at the summitThe success of this climb could only be attributed... at 03:07 Billups Buys SaaS Platform Ads on Top to Accelerate Technology Ambitions in Out-of-Home (OOH) Marketplace Billups, the largest privately ...
Billups Buys SaaS Platform Ads on Top to Accelerate Technology Ambitions in Out-of-Home (OOH) MarketplacePORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Ads on Top, the only ...
Billups BuysSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Billups Buys