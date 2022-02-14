TAITO MILESTONES in arrivo per Nintendo SwitchYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI: disponibile il core booster ...It Takes Two festeggia 5 milioni di copie venduteCastlevania: Grimoire Of Souls nuovo grimorio con il major update di ...Green pass per parrucchieri e estetisti : a marzo via per shopping, ...Mafia : boss Gammino rientra in ItaliaFesteggia i 3 anni di Apex Legends con l'Evento Collezione ...GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle modalità a tema San ValentinoEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game in arrivoWARNER BROS. GAMES ANNUNCIA HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED Ultime Blog

Gli Highlights e la sintesi del Super Bowl 2022, che chiude la stagione di NFL. I Los Angeles Rams ...

Highlights Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Rams 20-23, Super Bowl (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) Gli Highlights e la sintesi del Super Bowl 2022, che chiude la stagione di NFL. I Los Angeles Rams hanno la meglio per 23-20 sui Cincinnati Bengals nella sfida che decreta la parola fine sul massimo campionato statunitense di football americano grazie al colpo del ko a 1?25 dalla fine arrivato con un touchdown di Cooper Kupp, il secondo della sua serata. Infine Aaron Donald ha vanificato il tentativo dei Bengals di strappare il pareggio e i supplementari. SportFace.
Come guardare il Super Bowl 2022 in tv e streaming dall'Italia

... la 56esima finale di NFL dove si scontreranno i Cincinnati Bengals e i Los Angeles Rams . È l'...15, ma è possibile rivedere gli highlights nelle repliche disponibili da lunedì 14 febbraio su RaiPlay . ...

Super Bowl, durante la partita vedremo il primo trailer della serie Amazon sul "Signore degli Anelli"

Quest'anno a contenderselo ci sono i Cincinnati Bengals e i Los Angeles Rams. C'è una lunghissima ...contare tutti gli utenti che non lo seguono in diretta ma controllano i risultati o gli highlights . ...
Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams campioni: Cincinnati Bengals ko 23-20  Sky Sport

Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles Rams claim late win over the Cincinnati Bengals

Watch highlights as Cooper Kupp scores a late touchdown to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. READ MORE: Rams hold nerve to claim late 23-20 win ...

Joe Burrow already plotting a Bengals Super Bowl return

The sting of a loss in the Super Bowl isn’t going to leave Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals anytime soon ... this was one of the highlights from Burrow’s postgame presser, per Marisa Contipelli: ...
