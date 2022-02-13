TAITO MILESTONES in arrivo per Nintendo SwitchYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI: disponibile il core booster ...It Takes Two festeggia 5 milioni di copie venduteCastlevania: Grimoire Of Souls nuovo grimorio con il major update di ...Green pass per parrucchieri e estetisti : a marzo via per shopping, ...Mafia : boss Gammino rientra in ItaliaFesteggia i 3 anni di Apex Legends con l'Evento Collezione ...GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle modalità a tema San ValentinoEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game in arrivoWARNER BROS. GAMES ANNUNCIA HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED Ultime Blog

Kathy Griffin Celebrates 6 Months Cancer-Free

Kathy Griffin
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Cancer is no joke, and we’re often reminded of its impact when a celebrity undergoes their own battle ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kathy Griffin Celebrates 6 Months Cancer-Free (Di domenica 13 febbraio 2022) Cancer is no joke, and we’re often reminded of its impact when a celebrity undergoes their own battle with the disease. Fortunately, many of them have been able to beat it. Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon Cancer in 2002 and underwent chemotherapy to mediate the issue. Though she successfully recovered, the Osbournes alum chose to have a double mastectomy in 2012 to lower her chance of getting Cancer again. “I didn’t want to live the rest of my life with that shadow hanging over me,” she told Hello! magazine at the time, per Rolling Stone. “It’s not ‘pity me,’ it’s a decision I made that got rid of this weight that I was carrying around.” Ewan McGregor, for his part, revealed in 2008 that sun damage resulted in a Cancerous mole on his face that he later had removed. “I had a little skin Cancer ...
Leggi su cityroma

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kathy Griffin

Sia ha pensato al suicidio dopo le critiche negative al film Music

Ad aiutare la cantautrice è stata Kathy Griffin: " Mi ha salvato la vita ". L'attrice le è stata molto vicino e, a un certo punto, l'ha persino invitata a cena in un ristorante pieno di paparazzi ...

Sia rivela di aver pensato al suicidio dopo le critiche per il film "Music"

Sia ha poi rivelato il nome della persona che l'ha convinta ad andare in rehab, l'attrice comica e sua grande amica Kathy Griffin . Di lei ha detto: " Mi ha salvato la vita ". ph: getty images
Il dramma di Kathy Griffin: "Per un cancro mi asporteranno mezzo polmone"  TGCOM
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kathy Griffin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kathy Griffin Kathy Griffin Celebrates Months Cancer