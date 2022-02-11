Xinhua Silk Road: Enterprises in Quanzhou of E. China's Fujian supply sportswear for eight Olympic delegations (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Enterprises in Quanzhou of east China'sFujian Province have been contributing to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by providing various products such as sportswear, fitness equipment, sanitary wares and food products for Olympic delegations from eight nations and supporting services for the Winter Olympic venues. During the grand sports event, ANTA, a sportswear company in Quanzhou not only provided medal awarding equipment for the Chinese delegation, but also made competition equipment for 12 Chinese national teams, such as short track speed skating, speed skating, skeleton and curling. Peak, a sports equipment supplier, sponsored seven ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Enterprises in Quanzhou of E. China's Fujian supply sportswear for eight Olympic delegations
Xinhua Silk Road : Haitian flavoring products remind people of home meals for Chinese Lunar New Year
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster
Xinhua Silk Road: C. China Changsha's Wangcheng District reaps 18 major projects with 43.3 bln yuan investment in promotion fairBEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A promotion conference for the investment environment of Wangcheng District of Changsha, central China'sHunan Province was held on Thursday, when 18 major ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Haitian flavoring products remind people of home meals for Chinese Lunar New YearBEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - When the COVID - 19 pandemic persisted at the start of 2022, 85.4 percent of the 2025 office workers chose to stay in the cities where they work and cooked home ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Haitian flavoring products remind people of home meals for Chinese Lunar New YearBEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the COVID-19 pandemic persisted at the start of 2022, 85.4 percent of the 2025 office workers chose to stay in the cities where they work and cooked home ...
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation clusterBEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east ...
