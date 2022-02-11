Xinhua Silk Road | Enterprises in Quanzhou of E China' s Fujian supply sportswear for eight Olympic delegations

(Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/inof east'sProvince have been contributing to the Beijing 2022 Winters by providing various products such as, fitness equipment, sanitary wares and food products forfromnations and supporting services for the Wintervenues. During the grand sports event, ANTA, acompany innot only provided medal awarding equipment for the Chinese delegation, but also made competition equipment for 12 Chinese national teams, such as short track speed skating, speed skating, skeleton and curling. Peak, a sports equipment supplier, sponsored seven ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk

siciliareport.it

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A promotion conference for the investment environment of Wangcheng District of Changsha, central China'sHunan Province was held on Thursday, when 18 major ...BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - When the COVID - 19 pandemic persisted at the start of 2022, 85.4 percent of the 2025 office workers chose to stay in the cities where they work and cooked home ...BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the COVID-19 pandemic persisted at the start of 2022, 85.4 percent of the 2025 office workers chose to stay in the cities where they work and cooked home ...BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east ...