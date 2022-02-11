“Easy Readers” il podcast che racconta l’amore per i libri (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Un podcast per parlare di libri e lettura, mettendo al centro l’esperienza personale di lettori comuni. Questo l’obiettivo del progetto Easy Readers – Leggere cambia la vita! Storie dal Mondo raccontate in un podcast dell’associazione culturale Altre Stanze Teatro A.P.S. di Grassobbio. Dunque, non la voce degli autori né le recensioni di critici letterari, ma, giusto per citarne alcuni, la lettrice che durante la pandemia ha trovato conforto nei capolavori di Tolkien, la mamma lavoratrice freelance che suggerisce strategie per trovare il tempo per leggere e come le neuroscienze spiegano il processo attraverso il quale la lettura fa bene al nostro cervello. Il progetto, realizzato con il contributo della Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca, è curato da Francesca Beni, attrice di teatro ...Leggi su bergamonews
