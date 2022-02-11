Arie Luyendyk Jr and More Celebs Talk About Getting Vasectomies

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) All set! Brie Bella, Mike Caussin andcelebrities have detailed their decisions to getor have their tubes tied. The Total Bellas star’s fallopian tubes were cut in October 2020, two months after her and Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy’s birth. “This mama ain’t having anybabies,” the former professional wrestler told Nikki Bella during a “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “I am still a little swollen on one side. … I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side because that’s kind of where they tie it up.” Brie, who is also the mother of daughter Birdie, added that she was feeling “better.” As for Caussin, the former NFL player got a vasectomy in April 2019. “I’m actually struggling,” the athlete said on his wife Jana Kramer’s Instagram Story at the time, holding an ice pack to his groin. The One Tree Hill ...