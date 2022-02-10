Bologna: cosa c'è da vedere e dove soggiornarGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon disponibile su Nintendo Switch Nintendo Direct - presentati un’ampia gamma di nuovi titoliBANDAI NAMCO SVELA 3 TITOLI IN ARRIVO PER NINTENDO SWITCHZORRO – THE CHRONICLES NUOVO TRAILER Strisce led, una soluzione perfetta per illuminare il salottoAttilio Pierini incidente : papà a 18 mesi dalla sua scomparsaBollette luce aumenti : care malgrado interventiGran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Haitian flavoring products remind people of home meals for Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua Silk
BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the COVID-19 pandemic persisted at the start of 2022, 85.4 ...

When the COVID-19 pandemic persisted at the start of 2022, 85.4 percent of the 2025 office workers chose to stay in the cities where they work and cooked home meals to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, according to a recent survey conducted by the China Youth Daily.  They made such choices out of their wishes for stemming the resurgence of the epidemic and the special dishes of varied flavors they cooked for the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, such as dumplings, steamed fish, hotpot and others embodied their wishes for a happy and rich life in the New Year. Li, one of the young people who usually eat at canteens and order fast-food takeaways, ...
