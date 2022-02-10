Bologna: cosa c'è da vedere e dove soggiornarGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon disponibile su Nintendo Switch Nintendo Direct - presentati un’ampia gamma di nuovi titoliBANDAI NAMCO SVELA 3 TITOLI IN ARRIVO PER NINTENDO SWITCHZORRO – THE CHRONICLES NUOVO TRAILER Strisce led, una soluzione perfetta per illuminare il salottoAttilio Pierini incidente : papà a 18 mesi dalla sua scomparsaBollette luce aumenti : care malgrado interventiGran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaUltime Blog

Teleios Capital Partners | Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder

Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder in Aareal Bank AG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a public Letter to the company's Supervisory Board. The Letter can be found here: https://www.TeleiosCapital.com/documents/2022-02-10-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Aareal.pdf For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: TeleiosCapital@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000
Advent e Centerbridge alzano l'opa su Aareal Bank a 31 euro. Il titolo non si allinea

I due fondi di private equity hanno portato l'offerta da 29 a 31 euro sulla banca tedesca (rating A3) partecipata anche da Allianz Global Investors e da JP Morgan, con sede nella ricca regione dell'As ...
