Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder in Aareal Bank AG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a public Letter to the company's Supervisory Board. The Letter can be found here: https://www.TeleiosCapital.com/documents/2022-02-10-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Aareal.pdf For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: TeleiosCapital@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000 Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AGLONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder in Aareal Bank AG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a ...
Advent e Centerbridge alzano l'opa su Aareal Bank a 31 euro. Il titolo non si allineaI due fondi di private equity hanno portato l'offerta da 29 a 31 euro sulla banca tedesca (rating A3) partecipata anche da Allianz Global Investors e da JP Morgan, con sede nella ricca regione dell'As ...
