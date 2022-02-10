Attilio Pierini incidente : papà a 18 mesi dalla sua scomparsaBollette luce aumenti : care malgrado interventiGran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, la più avanzata esperienza premium della ...Samsung rivoluziona le regole con Galaxy Tab S8SCARLET NEXUS - “Brain Eater Pack” e l’aggiornamento1.07CARLOS SAINZ E THIBAUT COURTOIS SI SFIDANO A F1 2021 E FIFA 22The Pokémon Company International vendite alle stelle in Europa NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1Ultime Blog

Director Gudmundsson on Growing Up and His Berlin Film ‘Beautiful Beings’

Director Gudmundsson
For his sophomore feature, “Beautiful Beings,” playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama, ...

For his sophomore feature, "Beautiful Beings," playing in the Berlin Film Festival's Panorama, Icelandic helmer-writer Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson returns to the subject of his prize-winning first feature "Heartstone" (2016): fraught adolescent friendships and difficult family lives. In "Beautiful Beings," a horrendously bullied youth forms a tentative rapport with a trio of tough outsiders.
