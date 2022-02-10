Director Gudmundsson on Growing Up and His Berlin Film ‘Beautiful Beings’ (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) For his sophomore feature, “Beautiful Beings,” playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama, Icelandic helmer-writer Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson returns to the subject of his prize-winning first feature “Heartstone” (2016): fraught adolescent friendships and difficult family lives. In “Beautiful Beings,” a horrendously bullied youth forms a tentative rapport with a trio of tough outsiders. Together, the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Director GudmundssonI manager di 777 Partners sul terreno del Ferraris: boato dei tifosi (Video) Pianetagenoa1893.net
Director GudmundssonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Director Gudmundsson