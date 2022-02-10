AEW: Keith Lee ringrazia i fan per il caloroso benvenuto dopo il suo debutto (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) Come abbiamo riportato in precedenza, Keith Lee ha fatto la sua prima apparizione in All Elite Wrestling durante la scorsa puntata di AEW Dynamite, in cui ha sconfitto Isaiah Kassidy qualificandosi per il Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. In un tweet di alcune ore fa, Lee ha ringraziato il pubblico per la reazione mostrata al suo ritorno in scena. Il tweet di Keith Lee Lee ha scritto: “Abbiamo ancora molto lavoro da fare. Tuttavia apprezzo tantissimo il caloroso bentornato. La persona con il cartello raffigurante la stessa silhouette che ho sul davanti della mia felpa… Grazie. Mi hai toccato l’anima. E sperando che i problemi familiari siano finiti… È ora di faticare. #ForwardMarch”. We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) Come abbiamo riportato in precedenza,Lee ha fatto la sua prima apparizione in All Elite Wrestling durante la scorsa puntata di AEW Dynamite, in cui ha sconfitto Isaiah Kassidy qualificandosi per il Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. In un tweet di alcune ore fa, Lee hato il pubblico per la reazione mostrata al suo ritorno in scena. Il tweet diLee Lee ha scritto: “Abbiamo ancora molto lavoro da fare. Tuttavia apprezzo tantissimo ilbentornato. La persona con il cartello raffigurante la stessa silhouette che ho sul davanti della mia felpa… Grazie. Mi hai toccato l’anima. E sperando che i problemi familiari siano finiti… È ora di faticare. #ForwardMarch”. We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had ...

