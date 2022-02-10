AEW: Keith Lee ringrazia i fan per il caloroso benvenuto dopo il suo debutto (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) Come abbiamo riportato in precedenza, Keith Lee ha fatto la sua prima apparizione in All Elite Wrestling durante la scorsa puntata di AEW Dynamite, in cui ha sconfitto Isaiah Kassidy qualificandosi per il Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. In un tweet di alcune ore fa, Lee ha ringraziato il pubblico per la reazione mostrata al suo ritorno in scena. Il tweet di Keith Lee Lee ha scritto: “Abbiamo ancora molto lavoro da fare. Tuttavia apprezzo tantissimo il caloroso bentornato. La persona con il cartello raffigurante la stessa silhouette che ho sul davanti della mia felpa… Grazie. Mi hai toccato l’anima. E sperando che i problemi familiari siano finiti… È ora di faticare. #ForwardMarch”. We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Keith Lee ringrazia i fan per il caloroso benvenuto dopo il suo debutto - - SpazioWrestling : AEW: Le immagini del debutto di Keith Lee a Dynamite *VIDEO* #KeithLee #AEW #Dynamite - TSOWrestling : Pioggia di critiche per Keith Lee dopo il debutto in #AEW! #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Il debutto di #AEWDynamite #TSOW // #TSOS - ShootinStarRike : RT @D_Minuti: Keith Lee e Jay White (se sarà una presenza semi-fissa) sono le ennesime aggiunte monumentali al roster della AEW che ormai è… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Keith
Nuova ondata di licenziamenti in WWE: ecco tutti i dettagliEcco la lista completa: Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Lince Dorado, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Nia Jax, ... Nei mesi scorsi la WWE aveva licenziato Bray Wyatt , che secondo alcuni potrebbe approdare in AEW, ...
Nuova ondata di licenziamenti in WWE: ecco tutti i dettagliEcco la lista completa: Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Lince Dorado, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Nia Jax, ... Nei mesi scorsi la WWE aveva licenziato Bray Wyatt , che secondo alcuni potrebbe approdare in AEW, ...
- Keith Lee ha debuttato ad AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Sports
- Keith Lee debutta ufficialmente in AEW! Tuttowrestling
- AEW: Keith Lee è All Elite *UFFICIALE* SpazioWrestling.it
- Keith Lee is All Elite: ufficiale la firma con la AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
- AEW: È Keith Lee il free agent misterioso, debutto facile contro Isiah Cassidy Zona Wrestling
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Keith Lee Reacts To His AEW DebutNew AEW star Keith Lee took to Twitter today with his first public comments since making his debut on AEW Dynamite last night. As noted, Lee made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite from Atlantic ...
Sean Waltman Praises Keith Lee’s AEW Debut, Compares His Biel Throw To Ahmed JohnsonWaltman has won a dozen championships between WWE, WCW, and TNA; the majority were cruiserweight and tag team titles. He is the only wrestler to ... eWrestlingNews was founded in 1999 and has been ...
AEW KeithSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Keith