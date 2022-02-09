Sony invites fans to new brand campaign "Set The Stage" with The Kid LAROI (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Tate McRae and BIA also collaborate with Sony to bring top hits to life through fan-created artwork TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced a new brand campaign, "Set The Stage" — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists, including The Kid LAROI, the Australian artist behind the chart toppers "Stay" and "without You," multi-platinum-certified, Boston-born artist BIA ("Whole Lotta Money") and Canadian singer/ songwriter /dancer Tate McRae ("you broke me first"). Streaming live from a studio in Los Angeles, Tate McRae will begin a string of live performance videos on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced a new brand campaign, "Set The Stage" — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists, including The Kid LAROI, the Australian artist behind the chart toppers "Stay" and "without You," multi-platinum-certified, Boston-born artist BIA ("Whole Lotta Money") and Canadian singer/ songwriter /dancer Tate McRae ("you broke me first"). Streaming live from a studio in Los Angeles, Tate McRae will begin a string of live performance videos on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sony invites
Sony invites fans to new brand campaign "Set The Stage" with The Kid LAROITOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced a new brand campaign, "Set The Stage" — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorit ...
QD-OLED : Sony nous a montré le premier TV employant cette technologie tant attendueInvités dans les locaux de Sony pour découvrir la nouvelle gamme de téléviseurs 2022 du constructeur, nous avons enfin pu poser les yeux sur un modèle QD-OLED, cette technologie prometteuse censée cum ...
Sony invitesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sony invites