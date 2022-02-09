Prince Andrew : la théorie complotiste de son ex, Lady Victoria Hervey, sur son accusatrice (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Lady Victoria Hervey, 44 ans, a affirmé sur son compte Instagram que la photo du Prince Andrew avec Virginia Giuffre pourrait être truquée. Selon cette ex du Prince Andrew, duc d’York, une doublure pourrait avoir été utilisée pour monter la photo. Pourtant, Virginia Giuffre, 38 ans, l’accusatrice du fils de la Reine Elizabeth II d’Angleterre, 95 ans, confirme qu’il s’agit d’une photo authentique. L’ancienne petite amie du duc d’York, 61 ans, a essayé de prouver le mercredi 2 février que la photo avait été montée. L’aristocrate Victoria Hervey parle d’une “doublure corporelle irlandaise“. La fille du 6e marquis de Bristol a posté deux photos sur son compte Instagram. La première photo est une photo de Virginia Giuffre, ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
simone_s_86 : @Morbilla_ Va anche detto che al momento Prince Andrew (reale d'Inghilterra) passa i guai per accuse di violenza su… - muthhickman_r : Virginia……Guiffre -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Prince Andrew
"Vado dove voglio". Così il principe Andrea aggredì la securityL'uomo, arrestato nel 2009 per frode , aveva già parlato dell' ossessione del duca di York per i peluche durante il documentario "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile". Ora torna alla carica ...
Prince Andrew Demands 'Trial by Jury,' Denies Sexual Assault AllegationsThe rebel prince. Prince Andrew has a history of shocking the royal family and the public with his choices ? including his decision to marry Sarah Ferguson after dating less than one year. The Duke of York is the ...
"Vado dove voglio". Così il principe Andrea aggredì la securitySpunta un nuovo aneddoto sul principe Andrea, che svela qualcosa in più sulla sua personalità, da molti definita arrogante e presuntuosa ...
Prince AndrewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Prince Andrew