Prince Andrew | la théorie complotiste de son ex | Lady Victoria Hervey | sur son accusatrice

Prince Andrew
Lady Victoria Hervey, 44 ans, a affirmé sur son compte Instagram que la photo du Prince Andrew avec ...

Prince Andrew : la théorie complotiste de son ex, Lady Victoria Hervey, sur son accusatrice (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Lady Victoria Hervey, 44 ans, a affirmé sur son compte Instagram que la photo du Prince Andrew avec Virginia Giuffre pourrait être truquée. Selon cette ex du Prince Andrew, duc d’York, une doublure pourrait avoir été utilisée pour monter la photo. Pourtant, Virginia Giuffre, 38 ans, l’accusatrice du fils de la Reine Elizabeth II d’Angleterre, 95 ans, confirme qu’il s’agit d’une photo authentique. L’ancienne petite amie du duc d’York, 61 ans, a essayé de prouver le mercredi 2 février que la photo avait été montée. L’aristocrate Victoria Hervey parle d’une “doublure corporelle irlandaise“. La fille du 6e marquis de Bristol a posté deux photos sur son compte Instagram. La première photo est une photo de Virginia Giuffre, ...
twittersimone_s_86 : @Morbilla_ Va anche detto che al momento Prince Andrew (reale d'Inghilterra) passa i guai per accuse di violenza su… - muthhickman_r : Virginia……Guiffre

