DOCKLANDS, Australia, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a competitive process across ANZ last year, ...

Pepperstone get inside Day Traders heads with a global campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022)

 After a competitive process across ANZ last year, Australian based multi-award winning CFD broker Pepperstone, appointed Saatchi &; Saatchi New Zealand as its global strategy and creative agency to assist with the development and launch of a new brand proposition to market. with a growing global footprint, licensed in seven jurisdictions and a history of over ten years, Pepperstone was keen to shake things up. The light-hearted campaign is designed to stand out from the masses of stock-footage-filled and typical earnest trading communications, taking viewers into the mind of the trader, giving Pepperstone a ...
