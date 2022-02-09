Eka Software Records Significant Cloud Momentum in 2021 (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise Cloud platform for commodity and supply chain management, today announced key metrics to close out 2021. The company's continued growth and business expansion stem from a record-setting 16 remote customer implementations, introduction of new product lines and increase in global workforce. Key growth metrics: Manav Garg, CEO and Founder of Eka Software Solutions, commented: "In 2021, global enterprises were presented with more Significant challenges than ever before, from supply chain disruptions to high-profile ransomware attacks and cybersecurity threats. These challenges demonstrate how critical it is for firms to rely on a unified platform with built-in flexibility to prepare for and quickly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cloud - based solutions provider Eka completes record 16 product implementations in 2021Eka closes out record year with successful implementations across agriculture, energy, manufacturing, metals and mining sectors NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for the CFOs office, today announced a record - setting number of remote technology implementations in 2021, with 16 enterprise ...
Cloud - based solutions provider Eka joins United Nations Global Compact as official signatoryCertification follows Eka's newly - launch ESG reporting platform, reflecting Eka's commitment to accelerating the global sustainability agenda NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Eka Software Solutions, a cloud - based enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC ) as an official signatory. Composed of more than 13,...
Eka Software Records Significant Cloud Momentum in 2021NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for commodity and supply chain management, today announced key metrics to close out 2021. The ...
