Adyen publishes H2 2021 financial results

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- results for the past half year were strong, and the indicators ...

results for the past half year were strong, and the indicators of sustainable profitable growth remain intact. Having achieved new milestones of scale in the past year including half a trillion Euros of processed volume and a billion Euros of net revenues, the view of the prospects of the business remain strong.  Summary H2 2021 Shareholder letter & financial results You can find our full H2 2021 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here. Earnings webcast Today, at 3 PM CET, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host our H1 2021 earnings videoconference. You can access the live webcast here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available shortly following the ...
