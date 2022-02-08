Refurbishment specialist RECOMMERCE strengthens its capital through affiliation with major French industrial groups

(Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) - PARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/A pioneer insince 2009,has decided to join forcesretail andleaders. The operation1 is being coordinated by United.B (Boulanger, Electrodépot, Hifi, Krëfel etc) alongside Bouygues Telecom and CREADEV (remaining shareholders) and other leading retail andplayers. The closing is pending the approval of theAntitrust Authority.this Series D funding and great operational results, the group now aims to become the leading technological andplatform promoting the Circular Economy on an international scale,ambitious growth objectives.buys used equipment from private ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Refurbishment specialist

siciliareport.it

Indeed, Bouygues Telecom, Recommerce's historical shareholder, has been the forerunner in themarket since 2009, with the launch of the mobile trade - in programs and sale of ...Indeed, Bouygues Telecom, Recommerce's historical shareholder, has been the forerunner in themarket since 2009, with the launch of the mobile trade - in programs and sale of ...UK — Two years after a fire broke out at market-leading chemical etching manufacturer Precision Micro’s Birmingham site in Autumn 2019, the company has reached the end of a major £5.1 million ...PARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in refurbishment since 2009, Recommerce has decided to join forces with major retail and industrial leaders. The operation [1] is being coordinated by ...