Refurbishment specialist RECOMMERCE strengthens its capital through affiliation with major French industrial groups (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) - PARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A pioneer in Refurbishment since 2009, RECOMMERCE has decided to join forces with major retail and industrial leaders. The operation1 is being coordinated by United.B (Boulanger, Electrodépot, Hifi, Krëfel etc) alongside Bouygues Telecom and CREADEV (remaining shareholders) and other leading retail and industrial players. The closing is pending the approval of the French Antitrust Authority. with this Series D funding and great operational results, the group now aims to become the leading technological and industrial platform promoting the Circular Economy on an international scale, with ambitious growth objectives. RECOMMERCE buys used equipment from private
Indeed, Bouygues Telecom, Recommerce's historical shareholder, has been the forerunner in the refurbishment market since 2009, with the launch of the mobile trade - in programs and sale of
Refurbishment specialist RECOMMERCE strengthens its capital through affiliation with major French industrial groupsPARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in refurbishment since 2009, Recommerce has decided to join forces with major retail and industrial leaders. The operation [1] is being coordinated by ...
