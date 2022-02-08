Logitech G | Arriva il Mouse da Gaming PRO X Superlight ROSA!Dove usare la glassa di acetoRiders Republic collaborazione con Prada e weekend gratuitoOlliOlli World, l'attesissimo gioco di skateboard è disponibileYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL raggiunge 10 milioni di downloadLEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramUltime Blog

- PARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in Refurbishment since 2009, RECOMMERCE has decided to ...

Refurbishment specialist RECOMMERCE strengthens its capital through affiliation with major French industrial groups (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) - PARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 A pioneer in Refurbishment since 2009, RECOMMERCE has decided to join forces with major retail and industrial leaders. The operation1 is being coordinated by United.B (Boulanger, Electrodépot, Hifi, Krëfel etc) alongside Bouygues Telecom and CREADEV (remaining shareholders) and other leading retail and industrial players. The closing is pending the approval of the French Antitrust Authority. with this Series D funding and great operational results, the group now aims to become the leading technological and industrial platform promoting the Circular Economy on an international scale, with ambitious growth objectives. RECOMMERCE buys used equipment from private ...
Precision Micro unveils major investment following 2019 fire

UK — Two years after a fire broke out at market-leading chemical etching manufacturer Precision Micro’s Birmingham site in Autumn 2019, the company has reached the end of a major £5.1 million ...

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in refurbishment since 2009, Recommerce has decided to join forces with major retail and industrial leaders. The operation [1] is being coordinated by ...
