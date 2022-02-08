Beats Fit Pro - molte Star protagonisti della campagna Vibey BeatsSESSION PRESENTA UN NUOVO TRAILER COMMUNITY-MADELogitech G | Arriva il Mouse da Gaming PRO X Superlight ROSA!Dove usare la glassa di acetoRiders Republic collaborazione con Prada e weekend gratuitoOlliOlli World, l'attesissimo gioco di skateboard è disponibileYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL raggiunge 10 milioni di downloadLEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTUltime Blog

Lattice Achieves Record Global Growth as People Strategy Continues to be Top Priority for Businesses

Lattice Achieves Record Global Growth as People Strategy Continues to be Top Priority for Businesses (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) Companies eager to improve People practices and build a culture of success are turning to Lattice to help engage and grow employees and drive overall business performance. LONDON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Lattice, the leading People management platform for Businesses with People-first cultures, today reported Record Growth in its 2021 summary report. This continued company momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for software that enables companies to build engaged, high-performing teams while providing People leaders with strategic, data-driven insights. In today's rapidly changing world of work, identifying the tools and processes that will enable organizations to build, manage, and grow high-performing ...
