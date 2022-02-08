Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Processor and Stunning Uni-Curve Design

LEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Need Games annuncia Leggende Pokémon: Arceus Beats Fit Pro - molte Star protagonisti della campagna Vibey BeatsSESSION PRESENTA UN NUOVO TRAILER COMMUNITY-MADELogitech G | Arriva il Mouse da Gaming PRO X Superlight ROSA!Dove usare la glassa di acetoRiders Republic collaborazione con Prada e weekend gratuitoOlliOlli World, l'attesissimo gioco di skateboard è disponibileYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL raggiunge 10 milioni di downloadLEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...Ultime Blog

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, ...

 Infinix today launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, delivering the benefits of 5G – such as higher speeds, seamless connection, faster downloads and greater coverage more accessible than ever before. The smartphone is integrated with a 6nm MediaTek's Dimensity 900 master Processor for high-performance gaming, a uni-Curve Design for a sleek look and feel, a 48MP AI Triple camera with 30x ultra-zoom for crisp close-ups of distant objects, a 6.78'' FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sample Rate for lower latency and immediate responsiveness and a 5000mAh with 33W quick charge technology to power users through their entire day. "Infinix is setting a strong course in today's fast-growing marketplace and ...
SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, delivering the benefits of 5G - such as higher speeds, seamless connection, faster downloads and ...

Infinix ZERO 5G is equipped with a powerful 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset bringing a full-domain and full-speed 5G network experience. Its Clever 5G Mode automatically switches between link4G ...
