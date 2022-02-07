Oops! Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comments About Pregnant Rihanna Having Twins (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Gigi Hadid and Rihanna. Keizo Mori/UPI/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/ShutterstockDouble trouble? Gigi Hadid playfully walked back her Comments after sparking speculation that Rihanna is Pregnant with Twins. Pregnant Rihanna’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Photos Read article The singer, 33, gave her followers a glimpse of her budding baby bump via Instagram earlier this month shortly after announcing her pregnancy in January. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the carousel of photos, including one snap of her in a bathroom with an oversized sports jersey pulled up over her stomach. Rihanna also uploaded photos from her ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Oops GigiColpi di testa: anche Miriam Leone si converte al biondo fruttato, dopo Kristen Stewart e Gigi Hadid La Repubblica
Oops GigiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Oops Gigi