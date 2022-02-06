Do you speak English? La classifica EF condanna alcuni paesi. E l’Italia… (Di domenica 6 febbraio 2022) Saper parlare bene in inglese è diventato un requisito indispensabile (se non addirittura minimo), soprattutto in ambito lavorativo. Insomma, non basta più, infatti, farsi capire alla bell’e meglio, come ci ha insegnato il buon vecchio Trapattoni, negli anni idolo del web dopo il suo tormentone “Non dire gatto se non ce l’hai nel sacco”. In un articolo di Euronews.travel, secondo Statista, circa 1,35 miliardi di persone nel mondo parlano inglese, da madrelingua o come seconda lingua. Mentre la seconda lingua più parlata al mondo è il cinese mandarino, con 1,12 miliardi di parlanti. Tuttavia, malgrado l’inglese sia la lingua a più ampia diffusione nel mondo, i britannici sono notoriamente terribili nell’apprendimento delle lingue, con sondaggi che spesso li condannano come i peggiori d’Europa. Uno studio della Commissione europea nel 2020, infatti, ha ...Leggi su periodicoitaliano
Advertising
_ironswift : Il mondo in cui si gira e dice: 'thank you' In nessuna era Taylor è stata così shady come nella speak now era. - kyayamo : @MyKinokoKingdom @casey02kelly @autisticcafe you, a bisexual girl, don't have a right to speak on lesbian issues st… - SnowyBoner : @Cloudsu_ Aaaaahaahhahahahha, you speak my language!! - martisavorani : La frase più usata in questi giorni: Hi do you speak English? - LettoreAnonimo : RT @PowerAckermanML: Ma volgiamo parlare del “Be careful how you speak about my Hight Lady”!?!?! CANTAOMBRE HAI TUTTO IO MIO CUORE ED ALTR… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : you speak
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Novavax COVID - 19 Vaccine in Great ...You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com , ... The forward - looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, ...
MySize Launches FirstLook Smart Mirror, the Ultimate Omnichannel Solution for RetailersAll forward - looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward - looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, ...
Do you speak English? La classifica EF condanna alcuni paesi. E l’Italia… Periodico Italiano
‘Devoted to your service’ – the iconic words that set the tone for The Queen’s historic reignI am grateful and I am deeply moved. As I speak to you today from Cape Town I am six thousand miles from the country where I was born. But I am certainly not six thousand miles from home.
you speakSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : you speak