UFC | Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland stanotte in tv | programma | orario e streaming

Advertising

fight_shield : Khamzat Chimaev e Jack Hermansson potrebbero sfidarsi nuovamente molto presto. #UFC #TSOS // #FIGHT // #MMA -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UFC Jack

Sportface.it

Le tre facce di Foley Cactus, Mankind e Dude Love. Tre personaggi distinti, una sola superstar ... fino ad allora nota per il suo passato in. Il ritorno in grande stile di Edge L'ultimo grande ...Un 'derby' svedese, fuori dal circuito, tra due degli atleti più popolari. Khamzat Chimaev eHermansson sono pronti a sfidarsi in un match di lotta libera, stasera, venerdì 19 novembre, intorno alle 22:30 (orario ancora da ...A middleweight clash will headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night as the promotion returns following its first pay-per-view of the year last month. Jack Hermansson (22-6) takes on Sean Strickland ...Jack Hermansson (22-6) takes on Sean Strickland (24-3) as No6 faces No7 at 185lbs, with each man seeking to move closer to a title shot. Swede Hermansson’s recent record is slightly patchy at 2-2 ...