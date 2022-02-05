UFC, Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland stanotte in tv: programma, orario e streaming (Di sabato 5 febbraio 2022) Ranking dei pesi medi Ufc in subbuglio con Jack Hermansson (#6) e Sean Strickland (#7) pronti a sfidarsi nella Ufc Fight Night della notte tra sabato 5 e domenica 6 febbraio. Spettatore interessato: il nostro Marvin Vettori che condivide la divisione con i due fighter, anche se il 28enne di Mezzocorona li guarda dall’alto in virtù della sua seconda posizione nel ranking. L’evento è in programma dalle 01:00 di stanotte, potrete seguire la card in diretta esclusiva su Dazn con telecronaca di Alex Dandi. Il main event dovrebbe avere luogo intorno alle 03:00 di stanotte. programma A partire dalle 01:00, Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson (Catchweight (149 lb) A seguire, TreSean Gore vs. Bryan Battle (pesi medi) A seguire, Sam Alvey vs. ...Leggi su sportface
fight_shield : Khamzat Chimaev e Jack Hermansson potrebbero sfidarsi nuovamente molto presto. #UFC #TSOS // #FIGHT // #MMA -
Lotta libera, Khamzat Chimaev vs Jack Hermansson: data, orario, come vederlo in streaming in ItaliaUn 'derby' svedese, fuori dal circuito Ufc, tra due degli atleti più popolari. Khamzat Chimaev e Jack Hermansson sono pronti a sfidarsi in un match di lotta libera, stasera, venerdì 19 novembre, intorno alle 22:30 (orario ancora da ...
UFC, Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland stanotte in tv: orario e streaming Sportface.it
UFC Fight Night UK and US time: When does Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland start tonight?A middleweight clash will headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night as the promotion returns following its first pay-per-view of the year last month. Jack Hermansson (22-6) takes on Sean Strickland ...
UFC Fight Night card: Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland and all bouts tonightJack Hermansson (22-6) takes on Sean Strickland (24-3) as No6 faces No7 at 185lbs, with each man seeking to move closer to a title shot. Swede Hermansson’s recent record is slightly patchy at 2-2 ...
