LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta mista Olimpiadi Pechino in DIRETTA: Italia seconda dopo la prima frazione (Di sabato 5 febbraio 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA STARTLIST DELLA Staffetta mista 10.19 In pista ora Eckhoff per la Norvegia, Dorothea Wierer per l’Italia, Sola per la Bielorussia, Elvira Oeberg per la Svezia. 10.18 Russia quinta a 57?4, poi Svizzera e Repubblica Ceca a 1?21. Ottava la Francia a 1’25”. 10.17 Siamo al primo cambio. Roeiseland, fenomenale, ha rifilato 16?7 a Lisa Vittozzi, che nel finale è apparsa stanca. Terza Alimbekava a 31?2. Comunque ottima frazione per l’azzurra, davvero. Quarta la Svezia a 44?. 10.16 Chevalier precipita a 1?17? da Roeiseland, si è messa malissimo per la Francia. 10.15 VAI LISA, VAI! Roeiseland va all’attacco, ma l’azzurra stringe i denti e resta a 3?9. La sappadina sta comunque guadagnando tantissimo su Alimbekava e Oeberg, che si trovano a 27? dalla ...Leggi su oasport
Advertising
Eurosport_IT : Vittozzi, Wierer Bormolini e Hofer in pista per la staffetta mista: FORZA AZZURRI! ?????? ?? Segui la gara LIVE su… - sportface2016 : #Live #Biathlon - staffetta mista VAI DOROTHEA #WIERER! Grande poligono dell'azzurra che supera la #Norvegia.… - sherazadswift : RT @Eurosport_IT: Vittozzi, Wierer Bormolini e Hofer in pista per la staffetta mista: FORZA AZZURRI! ?????? ?? Segui la gara LIVE su https://t… - sportface2016 : #Live #Biathlon - staffetta mista Bene Lisa #Vittozzi anche al secondo poligono, una sola ricarica utilizzata:… - alessiazenga1 : RT @Eurosport_IT: Vittozzi, Wierer Bormolini e Hofer in pista per la staffetta mista: FORZA AZZURRI! ?????? ?? Segui la gara LIVE su https://t… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LIVE Biathlon
LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta mista Olimpiadi Pechino in DIRETTA: 5/5 a terra per Vittozzi!...la staffetta mista in tv/streaming - La presentazione della gara Buongiorno e bentrovati alla DIRETTA LIVE della staffetta mista, prima gara delle Olimpiadi di Pechino 2022 dedicata al biathlon . ...
LIVE - Biathlon, staffetta mista Olimpiadi Pechino 2022: aggiornamenti in DIRETTALa diretta testuale della staffetta mista del biathlon , valida per le Olimpiadi invernali di Pechino 2022 . Comincia ufficialmente l'avventura olimpica anche per le atlete e gli atleti del biathlon, che scenderanno in pista a partire dalle ore 10 italiane per la staffetta mista. Sportface vi terrà compagnia con aggiornamenti in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE LA GARA IN TV IL REGOLAMENTO LA ...
LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta mista Olimpiadi Pechino in DIRETTA: 5/5 a terra per Vittozzi! OA Sport
Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB’s Katie Ormerod fails to advance to snowboarding slopestyle finalThere’s also speed skating, short track speed skating, luge and the biathlon to look forward to ... was manhandled and dragged away by a Winter Olympics security official live on air during a ...
Winter Olympics day one: Norway win first gold, biathlon and more – live!USA v Russia This is the first of six gold medals up for grabs today, with the women’s 3000m speed skating and mixed biathlon kicking off shortly. The women’s ski jump and men’s freestyle moguls will ...
LIVE BiathlonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIVE Biathlon