LIVE Biathlon | Staffetta mista Olimpiadi Pechino in DIRETTA | Italia seconda dopo la prima frazione

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA STARTLIST DELLA Staffetta mista 10.19 In pista ora Eckhoff ...

LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta mista Olimpiadi Pechino in DIRETTA: Italia seconda dopo la prima frazione (Di sabato 5 febbraio 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA STARTLIST DELLA Staffetta mista 10.19 In pista ora Eckhoff per la Norvegia, Dorothea Wierer per l’Italia, Sola per la Bielorussia, Elvira Oeberg per la Svezia. 10.18 Russia quinta a 57?4, poi Svizzera e Repubblica Ceca a 1?21. Ottava la Francia a 1’25”. 10.17 Siamo al primo cambio. Roeiseland, fenomenale, ha rifilato 16?7 a Lisa Vittozzi, che nel finale è apparsa stanca. Terza Alimbekava a 31?2. Comunque ottima frazione per l’azzurra, davvero. Quarta la Svezia a 44?. 10.16 Chevalier precipita a 1?17? da Roeiseland, si è messa malissimo per la Francia. 10.15 VAI LISA, VAI! Roeiseland va all’attacco, ma l’azzurra stringe i denti e resta a 3?9. La sappadina sta comunque guadagnando tantissimo su Alimbekava e Oeberg, che si trovano a 27? dalla ...
...la staffetta mista in tv/streaming - La presentazione della gara Buongiorno e bentrovati alla DIRETTA LIVE della staffetta mista, prima gara delle Olimpiadi di Pechino 2022 dedicata al biathlon . ...

La diretta testuale della staffetta mista del biathlon , valida per le Olimpiadi invernali di Pechino 2022 . Comincia ufficialmente l'avventura olimpica anche per le atlete e gli atleti del biathlon, che scenderanno in pista a partire dalle ore 10 italiane per la staffetta mista.  Sportface  vi terrà compagnia con aggiornamenti in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE LA GARA IN TV IL REGOLAMENTO LA ...
There’s also speed skating, short track speed skating, luge and the biathlon to look forward to ... was manhandled and dragged away by a Winter Olympics security official live on air during a ...

USA v Russia This is the first of six gold medals up for grabs today, with the women’s 3000m speed skating and mixed biathlon kicking off shortly. The women’s ski jump and men’s freestyle moguls will ...
