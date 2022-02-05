Golf, PGA Tour: Seamus Power al comando dell’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am al giro di boa (Di sabato 5 febbraio 2022) Seconda giornata in archivio all’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am e c’è un cambio in testa. Con uno straordinario giro in -8 sale al comando l’irlandese Seamus Power che approfitta di prestazioni molto meno convincenti da parte di chi aveva fatto bene ieri, riuscendo a chiudere il secondo round con un vantaggio di addirittura 5 colpi sul secondo. L’irlandese ha giocato oggi sulle 18 buche del Pebble Hill, uno dei tre percorsi su cui viene disputato il torneo. Power, già secondo ieri con un altro giro in -8, riesce a salire a -16 grazie ad una carta con 2 bogey e ben 10 birdie, riuscendo ad imbucare praticamente da ogni distanza. Insegue a -11 un gruppo composto da tre giocatori, i due statunitensi Tom Hoge e Andrew Putnam, insieme al ...Leggi su oasport
Advertising
AtletidItalia : Quattro dei Top10 golfisti al mondo iscritti a un torneo che non dà punti in classifica ma assegni a chi gioca. S… - CatelliRossella : Pga: impresa di List a San Diego, Molinari delude - ANSA Golf - - GiornaleLORA : GOLF PGA Tour, Luke List vince il Farmers Insurance Open. Molinari F. chiude 62/o - Luxgraph : Golf, Pga Tour: al 'Farmers' male Molinari, comandano Zalatoris e Day - CatelliRossella : Golf: Pga; Molinari in difficoltà a San Diego, Rahm è 3/o - ANSA Golf - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Golf PGA
Sport in tv oggi (venerdì 4 febbraio): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streamingIn gara Marcell Jacobs sui 60 metri: batteria alle 18.15, finale alle 19.35 (diretta tv su RaiSport; diretta streaming su Rai Play) 17.30 GOLF (PGA Tour) - AT&T Pebble Beach, secondo giro (diretta ...
Golf, PGA Tour 2022: Tom Hoge guida l'AT&T Pebble Beach Pro - Am al termine del primo round- 6 e quinta piazza per gli americani Patrick Cantlay ed Andrew Putnam, mentre a chiudere la top ten con - 5 troviamo i padroni di casa Doc Redman, Sean O'Hair, David Lipsky, Jonathan Byrd, Scott ...
Golf, Pga Tour: in California Molinari è 47esimo, Rahm cede la leadership Corriere dello Sport
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming infoAll times Eastern. Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Leaderboard You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Gorgeous day at Pebble and Tom Hoge has a scorecard to matchHoge has played just over 200 times on the PGA Tour without winning ... ago in Palm Springs -- scores were a little bit better there -- but you keep switching golf courses and you fee like you've got ...
Golf PGASegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf PGA