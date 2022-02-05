‘Eami’ Review | Rotterdam-Winning Doc Plays Like a Cinematic Choral Poem

Leggi su cityroma

For the Ayoreo Totobiegosode people, the word "eami" means forest and world. Such twinned meaning speaks to the way this indigenous community understands the environment around them. The forest is their world. Or was. For now, the Paraguayan Chaco where the Ayoreo Totobiegosode live is the territory with the highest deforestation rate in the world.