The Northman: la furia selvaggia di Alexander Skarsgård nelle prime foto (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Le prime foto di The Northman mostrano la furia selvaggia di Alexander Skarsgård nei panni del Principe vichingo Amleth. Total Film ha diffuso le prime foto di The Northman per conto di Focus Features permettendoci di dare un primo sguardo al feroce Principe Amleth, interpretato da Alexander Skarsgård. The Northman è l'ultima fatica del regista Robert Eggers e segue gli intensi The Witch e The Lighthouse. nelle prime foto vediamo Skarsgård a petto nudo, sporco e furente, sul campo di battaglia con un'ascia in mano. Parlando della trasformazione fisica del suo protagonista, il regista Robert Eggers ha ...Leggi su movieplayer
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Northman
The Northman: Alexander Skarsgard ha trasformato il suo corpo in modo più radicale che per TarzanRadicale trasformazione per Alexander Skarsgard che, per The Northman , ha plasmato il suo corpo in maniera ancor più estrema che per Tarzan per risultare credibile nel ruolo del principe vichingo a caccia di vendetta. Alexander Skarsgård è noto per il ...
The Northman: arrivano nuove foto ufficiali del filmThe Northman arriva nelle sale italiane il 28 aprile 2022 The Northman è il nuovo film diretto da Robert Eggers , regista, sceneggiatore e scenografo americano, ampiamente apprezzato per i suoi primi ...
The Northman: la furia selvaggia di Alexander Skarsgård nelle prime fotoThe Northman è l'ultima fatica del regista Robert Eggers e segue gli intensi The Witch e The Lighthouse. Nelle prime foto vediamo Skarsgård a petto nudo, sporco e furente, sul campo di battaglia ...
Alexander Skarsgärd "Wildy" Transformed His Body For The Viking Epic THE NORTHMANOne of the films that I’m most excited about seeing this year is director Robert Eggers’ Viking epic The Northman. That first trailer that was released was awesome! Well, Eggers, who previously helmed ...
