Golf, PGA Tour 2022: Tom Hoge guida l’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am al termine del primo round (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) I Golfisti del PGA Tour continuano a darsi battaglia nella campagna californiana dando vita all’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am (montepremi 8,7 milioni di dollari) ad una settimana di distanza dal Farmers Insurance Open. L’evento, nato nel lontano 1937, si soda su tre differenti percorsi. Si tratta del Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 72), dello Spyglass Hill Golf Course (par 72), e del Monterey Peninsula Country Club (par 71), sui quali i Golfisti partecipanti si alterneranno nei primi tre round. Al termine del primo giro troviamo al comando Tom Hoge. L’americano piazza un ottimo -9 (63 colpi) e guida la classifica in solitaria con una lunghezza di margine ...Leggi su oasport
DISCOVERY, INC. CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH BT GROUP TO CREATE SPORT JV IN THE UK AND IRELANDDiscovery Sports' consumer brands include Eurosport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN), Golf Digest and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, as well as sports programming and ...
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Unheralded golfers atop leaderboardTom Hoge, with zero wins on 202 career PGA Tour events and ranked 64th in the world, leads the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one shot after a 9-under 63 on Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Hoge, ...
Phil Mickelson sounds off on 'obnoxious greed' of PGA Tour as rival leagues dig inPhil Mickelson, who is playing in this week's Saudi International and has been rumored as one of the preeminent targets for the yet-to-be-formed Super Golf League, had some interesting things to say ...
