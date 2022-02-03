VIDEO Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid, Copa del Rey shock: colpito bus dei tifosi blancos (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Il pullman dei tifosi del Real Madrid è stato preso d'assalto nel pre della sfida di Copa del Rey tra l'Athletic Bilbao e i blancos, con i sostenitori di casa protagonisti delle violenzeLeggi su mediagol
Pioggia di oggetti sul bus del Real: l'assalto dei tifosi del BilbaoL'autobus che ha trasportato i giocatori del Real Madrid al San Mames, per la sfida dei quarti di finale di Coppa del Re, è stato attaccato così dai tifosi dell'Athletic Bilbao
Coppa del Re: Real Madrid pronto per BilbaoCommenta per primo Coppa del Re , l'allenamento del Real Madrid in vista dei quarti di finale sul campo dell' Athletic Bilbao .
Supercoppa Spagnola, la finale: Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid 0-2, gli highlights in 3' Eurosport IT
