Almost half of business leaders believe there aren' t enough candidates with a disability despite over 1M disabled people wanting to work

Global business collective, the Valuable 500, today announces new research showing that Almost half of businesses believe that a key barrier to the recruitment and retention of disabled employees is the lack of candidates. This contrasts evidence from government figures showing that there are one million disabled people in the UK who can and want to work but are being denied the opportunity. The data, highlighted by Virgin Media and Scope with their ground-breaking campaign was supported by an Opinium survey of 2,000 disabled people which found that when applying for jobs only half ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
