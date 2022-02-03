(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/Globalcollective, the Valuable 500, today announces new research showing thatofesthat a key barrier to the recruitment and retention ofemployees is the lack of. This contrasts evidence from gnment figures showing thatare one millionin the UK who can and want tobut are being denied the opportunity. The data, highlighted by Virgin Media and Scopetheir ground-breaking campaign was supported by an Opinium survey of 2,000which found that when applying for jobs only...

cindykia25644 : RT @D88878811Dantes: @Agenzia_Ansa In Danimarca circola da settimane non fatevi fregare dagli imbratta carte. - nicolatosti1 : @VisonaNicola @Happy4Trigger In parte si, ma sempre omicron è - D88878811Dantes : @Agenzia_Ansa In Danimarca circola da settimane non fatevi fregare dagli imbratta carte. -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Almost half

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Global business collective, the Valuable 500, today announces new research showing thatof businesses believe that a key barrier to the recruitment and retention of disabled employees is the lack of candidates. This contrasts evidence from government figures showing that ...... as the erection of new barriers to services trade slowed acrossall major sectors covered. ... services trade costs could decline by 6% to 16% in the medium term if countries could closeof ...Scandinavia is expected to become free of almost all COVID restrictions - with Sweden reportedly ... Three quarters of all Norwegians have received at least two vaccine doses and half the population ...LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business collective, the Valuable 500, today announces new research showing that almost half of businesses believe that a key barrier to the recruitment and ...