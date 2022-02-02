VIDEO | AEW Dark del 01 02 2022

(Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Torna AEW, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia. In questo episodio 12 Match in programma, fra cui Dante Martin & Matt Sydal contro i Bear Country e Janel contro Lee Moriarty: Marcus Kross vs. Anthony Ogogo Penelope Ford vs. Angelica Risk QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) vs. Ish & Kidd Bandit Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa Marina Shafir vs. Reka Tehaka Cameron Stewart & Dante Casanova vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton Kiera Hogan vs. Mazzerati Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash vs. TheOrder (Alan Angels & Ten) Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) Joey Janela vs. Lee ...

