THC BioMed Sells Canada' s Lowest Priced Edible in Ontario Cannabis Store

THC BioMed
THC BioMed Sells Canada's Lowest Priced Edible in Ontario Cannabis Store (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) THC.CSE                                            THCBF - OTC                                                     TFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that its THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are now available direct to consumers through Ontario Cannabis Store online and wholesale to Ontario retail Stores. Adding to that significant development, the THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are the Lowest Priced Edibles now available through the Ontario Cannabis Store. This marks the launch of our THC KISS brand of full-spectrum Cannabis Edibles ...
