THC BioMed Sells Canada's Lowest Priced Edible in Ontario Cannabis Store (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that its THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are now available direct to consumers through Ontario Cannabis Store online and wholesale to Ontario retail Stores. Adding to that significant development, the THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are the Lowest Priced Edibles now available through the Ontario Cannabis Store. This marks the launch of our THC KISS brand of full-spectrum Cannabis Edibles ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
THC BioMed Granted License to Cultivate Cannabis for Medical and Scientific UseTHC. CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it has been granted a licence by an overseas government to cultivate cannabis for medical and scientific use. We are in advanced ...
THC BioMed erhält Lizenz zum Anbau von Cannabis für medizinische und wissenschaftliche ZweckeVancouver, British Columbia (ots/PRNewswire) - THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F THC BioMed Intl Ltd. („THC BioMed" oder das „Unternehmen") gibt bekannt, von einer ...
