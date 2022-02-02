Two's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Fiorello a Sanremo e No Vax: Il braccio va da solo...è il microchip!Geox Stivaletti Uomo U Hallson -50% Sconto e OffertaFrasi su Olocausto : sospesa Whoopi GoldbergUltime Blog

Jerome Salle’s Spy Thriller ‘Kompromat’ Sold in Key Markets by SND EXCLUSIVE

Jerome Salle’s Spy Thriller ‘Kompromat’ Sold in Key Markets by SND (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) “Kompromat,” an anticipated spy Thriller directed by Jerome Salle (“Zulu,” “L’Odyssée”) with Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”) and Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”), has been Sold by SND to distributors in key territories. Inspired by a true story, “Kompromat” stars Lellouche as a French diplomat working in Siberia who discovers he is being framed by the FBI L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
