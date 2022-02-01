Russian Helmer Kirill Serebrennikov Sets Off ‘Tchaikovsky’s Wife’ With Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

(Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022), the iconoclasticfilmmaker behind Cannes competition titles “Petrov’s Flu” and “Leto,” is reteamingFrench banneron his next daring movie, “Tchaikovsky’s Wife.”, who is under a three-year travel ban, sheds light on the tumultuous relationship between Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the most famouscomposer of all time, and his wife L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Russian Helmer

Genova Gay

Kirill Serebrennikov, the iconoclastic Russian filmmaker behind Cannes competition titles “Petrov’s Flu” and “Leto,” is reteaming with French banner Charades on his ...The massive deployment of over 125,000 Russian troops along the border of Ukraine has sparked fears that Russia is preparing to invade its neighbor. This is the largest massing of Russian troops since ...