Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Nia Jax: 'La WWE mi voleva nella Royal Rumble, ma ho rifiutato l'invito' - -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nia Jax

Tuttowrestling

... lottando in una puntata di RAW contro. Cosa hai provato in quell'occasione? Il Wrestling femminile è cresciuto a dismisura negli ultimi anni, dimostrando al pubblico come le donne siano ...Ecco la lista completa: Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Lince Dorado, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik,, Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Jessi Kamea, B - Fab, Franky Monet, Eva Marie ...Nia Jax was one of the top Superstars on the main roster after she was called up back in 2016. Before that, she also had a good run on NXT as she ...Nia Jax was one of the mainstays of the WWE women’s division ever since she was called up to the main roster in 2016. Before that, she also had a decent ...