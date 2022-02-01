Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - Trailer delle armiLG ULTRAGEAR 27GP950: PER UN’ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO IMMERSIVATrust: Game-Lovers: quando il divertimento è unisexGeForce rilasciati i driver laptop per Dying Light 2 Stay HumanDanny Trejo sarà un personaggio di OlliOlli World!Surface Laptop Studio - da oggi disponibile il pre-orderLeague of Legends - in arrivo Renata GlascTFT: Aggeggi e marchingegni Notti al NeonSony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Ultime Blog

Hivestack Expands Executive Team with new Global Chief Technology Officer

Hivestack Appoints Former Samsung Ads AdTech Veteran Mina Naguib as Chief Technology Officer MONTREAL, ...

Hivestack Expands Executive Team with new Global Chief Technology Officer (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022)

 Hivestack, the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has announced the hire of former Samsung Ads ad tech veteran, Mina Naguib, as Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, Andreas Soupliotis, Naguib will be responsible for the long-term strategic direction of the organization's overall Technology function. In this new role, Naguib will establish Technology standards to direct strategic design, manage and implement an enterprise-wide Technology infrastructure, and will play a key role in recognizing and ...
