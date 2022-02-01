Sony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Covid over 50 : Multa di 100 euro a chi è senza vaccinoCome si gioca in Italia: lo stato dell’arteCasinò online e attacchi informatici, ecco come il gambling ha reagitoMiglior Smartwatch? Ecco quale scegliereApex Legends: Ribellione Gameplay Trailer Sony annuncia un nuovo State of PlayNasce la eSerie A Tim Fan Cup powered by PlayStationArisa super sexy! Ecco le mie chiappeUltime Blog

GIGABYTE' s AORUS Gaming Laptops Evolve | Reshaping the Game

GIGABYTE AORUS
TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its new ...

GIGABYTE's AORUS Gaming Laptops Evolve, Reshaping the Game

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its new generation of AORUS professional Gaming Laptops featuring Intel's 12th generation processors and Nvidia's RTX 30Ti series graphics cards. The upgraded dual-chip approach has resulted in a great leap in performance and smoother Gaming experience, with a 11% increase in Gaming performance. In addition to an upgraded performance, AORUS has pushed the limits of size dimensions of notebooks in order to improve visual enjoyment for Gamers. The AORUS 17, GIGABYTE's flagship model laptop debuted at CES 2022, changed the rules of the Game by introducing a 17-inch screen panel inside a 15-inch tall laptop chassis. ...
GIGABYTE's AORUS Gaming Laptops Evolve, Reshaping the Game

TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its new generation of AORUS professional gaming laptops featuring Intel's 12th generation processors and ...

