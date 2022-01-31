NFL 2022, i Championships emettono il loro verdetto: il Super Bowl LVI sarà tra Cincinnati Bengals e Los Angeles Rams (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Il Super Bowl LVI sarà tra i Cincinnati Bengals ed i Los Angeles Rams. I Championships disputati nella nottata italiana hanno emesso il loro verdetto. La AFC incorona i sorprendenti Cincinnati Bengals che passano in casa dei Kansas City Chiefs all’overtime al termine di un match incredibile, nel quale si trovavano sotto anche 3-21, mentre la NFC vede trionfare i Los Angeles Rams, che rimontano i San Francisco 49ers e compiono l’impresa nelle battute conclusive. Nel fine settimana dell’annuncio del ritiro del GOAT, Tom Brady, i Championships ci regalano il solito clamoroso spettacolo della post-season NFL, ed ora tutta l’attenzione va ...Leggi su oasport
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NFL 2022
NFL, al Super Bowl ci vanno Bengals e RamsIl Super Bowl edizione 2022 (in programma il prossimo 13 febbraio) se lo giocheranno Cincinnati Bengals e Los Angeles Rams. Capolavoro dei Bengals che eliminano i Chiefs (27 - 24) al termine di una clamorosa rimonta. Grande ...
Sport in tv oggi (lunedì 31 gennaio): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming00.30 Football Americano, Semifinali NFL: Los Angeles - San Francisco 49ers - Diretta streaming su DAZN . 01.00 Basket, NBA: Milwaukee Bucks - Denver Nuggets - Nessuna copertura tv/streaming. 01.00 ...
Insane Correct Score Bet Turns $20 Wager Into $579K On NFL Championship WeekendOne lucky NFL bettor turned $20 into nearly $580K after guessing the exact scores in each of Sunday's championship matchups.
On to the Super Bowl: Bengals stun Chiefs with comebackMatching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied on Sunday to beat out Kansas City for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season.
